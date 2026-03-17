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Homemiddle east

Drones, rockets fired at US embassy in Baghdad: Report

U.S. embassy mobile phones were switched off when ‌Reuters called seeking comment.
Last Updated : 17 March 2026, 07:27 IST
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Published 17 March 2026, 07:27 IST
World newsBaghdadMiddle EastUS Embassy

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