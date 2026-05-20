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Homemiddle east

Early war goal was to install hard line former president as Iran’s leader

How Ahmadinejad was recruited to take part remains unknown.
Last Updated : 20 May 2026, 03:58 IST
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Published 20 May 2026, 03:58 IST
World newsUnited StatesIranIsraelWest AsiaMiddle East

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