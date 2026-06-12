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Homemiddle east

Ended war with Iran, peace deal by weekend: Trump

Trump said Vice President J D Vance is expected to attend the signing ceremony which could take place in Europe as soon as this weekend.
Last Updated : 12 June 2026, 02:03 IST
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Published 12 June 2026, 02:03 IST
World newsUnited StatesIranDonald Trump

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