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EU urges members to cut gas-storage targets due to Iran war: Report

Gas storage ⁠allows Europe ⁠to meet winter heating and power demand, underpinning the region's energy security.
Last Updated : 21 March 2026, 06:33 IST
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Published 21 March 2026, 06:33 IST
World newsIranEU

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