Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homemiddle east

Even after a Strait of Hormuz deal, moving 1,500 ships won’t be easy

Even if a deal is finalized, the prewar status quo, when upward of 130 ships transited the strait each day, would be perhaps weeks or even months away.
Last Updated : 25 May 2026, 16:56 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 May 2026, 16:56 IST
World newsWest AsiaMiddle EastStrait of Hormuz

Follow us on :

Follow Us