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Explained | What the US-Iran 14-point draft deal says on sanctions, Strait of Hormuz, uranium and nuclear talks

Here is the full document, titled 'Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding between the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran'.
Last Updated : 18 June 2026, 02:46 IST
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Published 17 June 2026, 19:00 IST
World newsUnited StatesIranWest AsiaMiddle East

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