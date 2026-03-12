Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homemiddle east

Indian national killed in attack by Iran against US-owned oil tanker Safesea Vishnu in Iraqi waters

As per reports, the Indian national was killed in an attack carried out by Iran using a 'suicide' boat against a US-owned oil tanker near Iraq.
Last Updated : 12 March 2026, 04:18 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 March 2026, 04:18 IST
India NewsWorld newsUnited StatesIranIraq

Follow us on :

Follow Us