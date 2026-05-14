Iran calls upon BRICS members to challenge what it says are international law violations

<p>Dubai: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/iran">Iran</a> on Thursday called on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/brics">BRICS</a> member states to condemn what it says are violations of international law by the United States and Israel, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said in a statement on his Telegram account.</p><p>He also called on the BRICS nations to prevent the politicization of international institutions.</p>.Iran slams UAE as West Asia conflict casts shadow on BRICS foreign ministers meet.<p>"The West's false sense of superiority and immunity must be shattered by all of us."</p><p>BRICS nations include Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates, and Indonesia. </p>