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Iran calls upon BRICS members to challenge what it says are international law violations

He also called on ‌the BRICS nations ⁠to prevent the politicization of international ‌institutions.
Last Updated : 14 May 2026, 07:56 IST
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Published 14 May 2026, 07:56 IST
World newsIranBRICSWest AsiaMiddle East

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