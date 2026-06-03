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Iran drone and missile attack hits Kuwait airport: Report

The attack caused 'severe damage' ​to the ⁠airport's T1 building, the report said, citing the General Civil Aviation Authority.
Last Updated : 03 June 2026, 09:52 IST
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Published 03 June 2026, 09:52 IST
World newsUnited StatesIranKuwaitWest AsiaMiddle East

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