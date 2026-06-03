Iran drone and missile attack hits Kuwait airport: Report

<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kuwait">Kuwait</a>'s state news agency <em>Kuna</em> reported on Wednesday that an Iranian drone and missile attack struck Kuwait's international airport, which forced authorities to divert flights.</p><p>The strikes left several people wounded. </p><p>The attack caused "severe damage" to the airport's T1 building, the report said, citing the General Civil Aviation Authority.</p>.UAE restricts airspace after Iranian missile, drone attack.<p>"In light of Iran's repeated aggression against the sisterly states of Kuwait and Bahrain, a firm, unified, and cohesive Gulf stance is imperative," UAE presidential advisor Anwar Gargash posted on social media.</p><p>"This aggression does not just target one country, it targets us all."</p>.<p>The US military earlier revealed that two Iranian missiles fired at Kuwait fell short or broke apart en route. The three missiles launched at Bahrain were intercepted by Bahraini and US forces.</p><p>US Central Command added that Iran launched ballistic missiles toward regional neighbours but all failed to hit targets.</p><p>US forces conducted strikes on Qeshm Island in response to attempted attacks by Iran and defeated multiple Iranian ballistic missiles and drones.</p><p>Kuwait's ministry of defence spokesperson Brigadier General Saud Abdulaziz Al-Atwan described the airport strikes as "criminal Iranian aggression which resulted in significant material damage to the building and injuries".</p><p>(<em>with inputs from agencies</em>)</p>