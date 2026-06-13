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Homemiddle east

Iran peace deal looms while new military action flares near Strait of Hormuz

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that while changes in the deal were still possible, the tentative agreement showed his country had emerged stronger from the conflict.
Last Updated : 13 June 2026, 01:39 IST
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Published 13 June 2026, 01:39 IST
World newsUnited StatesIranWest AsiaMiddle EastStrait of Hormuz

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