Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homemiddle east

Iran rejects Trump's claim of attack on Indian ships, calls charge 'baseless'

In the same post, Trump also accused Iran of leaking the terms of the peace deal to the media that had nothing to do with the points under discussion.
Last Updated : 12 June 2026, 19:54 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 June 2026, 19:54 IST
India NewsWorld newsIranDonald TrumpWest AsiaMiddle East

Follow us on :

Follow Us