Iran rejects Trump's claim of attack on Indian ships, calls charge 'baseless'

<p>Washington: US President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">Donald Trump</a> on Friday accused <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/iran">Iran</a> of carrying out drone attacks against Indian ships leaving the Strait of Hormuz, describing the alleged action as "totally unacceptable", while Tehran rejected the charge as "baseless".</p><p>Three vessels with Indian crew came under attack off the Oman coast this week. One of them resulted in the death of three Indian seafarers on Wednesday.</p><p>"Their (Iran's) totally rebuffed Drone attack last night against Indian Ships leaving the Hormuz Strait is TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE," Trump claimed in a post on Truth Social.</p>.Trump blames Iran for attack on Indian ships, contradicts US military; lambasts Tehran over peace deal leaks .<p>In the same post, Trump also accused Iran of leaking the terms of the peace deal to the media that had nothing to do with the points under discussion.</p><p>Iran vehemently rejected Trump's allegation.</p><p>"The US president's accusation against Iran regarding an Indian vessel in the Strait of Hormuz is simply baseless," the Iranian Embassy in India said in a social media post late Friday night.</p><p>"It is an attempt to divert public attention from the brutal fact that the US has attacked 3 Indian vessels in less than a week and killed 3 innocent Indian sailors. That's pathetic!" it said.</p><p>Trump's remarks came after India summoned the Charge d'Affaires of the US Embassy in New Delhi to protest against US attacks on commercial ships carrying Indian nationals near the Oman coast.</p><p>India has described the attacks on commercial vessels as "deeply worrisome" and it has strongly taken up the matter with the US.</p>