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Iran says it hits US-linked targets as Bahrain reports drone attack

Iran said it struck targets linked to U.S. forces on Saturday in response to U.S. airstrikes on its southern coast.
Last Updated : 27 June 2026, 11:00 IST
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Published 27 June 2026, 11:00 IST
World newsUSIranWest AsiaBahrain

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