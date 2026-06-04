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Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates | Trump tells aides he will end ceasefire if Tehran kills US troops: Report

Hello readers, as tensions continue to increase in West Asia, US President Donald Trump assured that continuous dialogue with Iran could lead to an agreement to extend the ceasefire and reopen the Strait of Hormuz. On Wednesday, the US military informed that Iranian missiles fired towards Kuwait and Bahrain either failed or were intercepted. The US forces also carried out retaliatory strikes on an Iranian military facility on Qeshm Island. On Tuesday, Trump announced that Israel and the militant group Hezbollah have agreed to stop fighting. Track all the latest updates here, only with DH!
Last Updated : 04 June 2026, 03:40 IST
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Published 04 June 2026, 02:52 IST
World newsUnited StatesIranIsraelKuwaitBenjamin NetanyahuDonald TrumpWest AsiaLebanonMiddle EastStrait of HormuzMojtaba Khamenei

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