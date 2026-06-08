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Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates | Israeli military targets Iran with new strikes despite Trump admonition
Hello readers, Israel conducted strikes early on Monday against military targets in western and central Iran, hours after Iran fired a salvo of missiles at Israeli targets in retaliation for an attack on Beirut's southern suburbs. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has asked Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu not to retaliate to Iran's latest barrage of missiles, saying it would jeopardise the ongoing negotiations for a peace deal to end the three-month long conflict. Track all the latest updates here, only with DH!
Last Updated : 08 June 2026, 02:49 IST
Highlights
08:0908 Jun 2026
Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates | Israeli military says it struck targets in western and central Iran
08:0208 Jun 2026
Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates | Trump asks Netanyahu not to strike Iran; says 'very close' to peace deal
08:0208 Jun 2026
Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates | Trump says new Israel, Iran strikes won't affect peace deal
Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates | Israeli military says it struck targets in western and central Iran
Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates | Trump asks Netanyahu not to strike Iran; says 'very close' to peace deal
Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates | Trump says new Israel, Iran strikes won't affect peace deal
Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates | Iran closes airspace around Tehran's Imam Khomeini International Airport, country's main airfield, after Israeli attack, reports AP
Published 08 June 2026, 02:45 IST