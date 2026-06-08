LIVE Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates | Israeli military targets Iran with new strikes despite Trump admonition

Hello readers, Israel conducted ⁠strikes early ⁠on ‌Monday against ​military targets in ​western ⁠and central Iran, hours after ⁠Iran ‌fired a ‌salvo ⁠of missiles at ‌Israeli ‌targets ‌in retaliation ‌for an attack ⁠on ⁠Beirut's southern suburbs. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has asked Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu not to retaliate to Iran's latest barrage of missiles, saying it would jeopardise the ongoing negotiations for a peace deal to end the three-month long conflict. Track all the latest updates here, only with DH!