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Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates | Israeli military targets Iran with new strikes despite Trump admonition

Hello readers, Israel conducted ⁠strikes early ⁠on ‌Monday against ​military targets in ​western ⁠and central Iran, hours after ⁠Iran ‌fired a ‌salvo ⁠of missiles at ‌Israeli ‌targets ‌in retaliation ‌for an attack ⁠on ⁠Beirut's southern suburbs. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has asked Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu not to retaliate to Iran's latest barrage of missiles, saying it would jeopardise the ongoing negotiations for a peace deal to end the three-month long conflict. Track all the latest updates here, only with DH!
Last Updated : 08 June 2026, 02:49 IST
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Highlights
08:0908 Jun 2026

Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates | Israeli military says it struck targets in western and central Iran

08:0208 Jun 2026

Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates | Trump asks Netanyahu not to strike Iran; says 'very close' to peace deal

08:0208 Jun 2026

Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates | Trump says new Israel, Iran strikes won't affect peace deal

08:0908 Jun 2026

Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates | Israeli military says it struck targets in western and central Iran

08:0208 Jun 2026

Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates | Trump asks Netanyahu not to strike Iran; says 'very close' to peace deal

08:0208 Jun 2026

Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates | Trump says new Israel, Iran strikes won't affect peace deal

08:0208 Jun 2026

Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates | Iran closes airspace around Tehran's Imam Khomeini International Airport, country's main airfield, after Israeli attack, reports AP

Published 08 June 2026, 02:45 IST
World newsUnited StatesIranIsraelKuwaitBenjamin NetanyahuDonald TrumpWest AsiaLebanonMiddle EastStrait of HormuzMojtaba Khamenei

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