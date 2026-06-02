LIVE Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates | Trump urges Israel, Hezbollah to stop fighting 'for eternity'

Hello readers, President Donald Trump said that Hezbollah and Israel agreed to stop fighting, hopefully 'for eternity,' as he shared an update on a call he had with Benjamin Netanyahu and representatives from Hezbollah. The US President also said he thinks he will have an agreement with Iran to extend the ceasefire and reopen the Strait of Hormuz 'over the next week', reports suggested. Track all the latest updates here, only with DH!