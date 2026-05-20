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Iran, US-Israel War LIVE Updates | 'Oil prices will plummet,' says Trump, adds war will end 'very quickly'
Hello readers! US President Donald Trump warned that he was an hour away from striking Iran again, and the US might resume their attacks if a deal is not reached soon. Earlier, he had reassured saying the peace deal would be 'very good for the American and Iranian people'. US Vice President J D Vance stated that Iran could trigger ‘nuclear arms race’ in Gulf, amid continuous dialogue for a ceasefire from involved parties. Stay updated with DH for live updates!
Last Updated : 20 May 2026, 03:13 IST
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Published 20 May 2026, 03:06 IST