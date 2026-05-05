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Iran, US-Israel Ceasefire LIVE Updates | UAE reports attacks for first time since ceasefire announcement

Hello readers! US President Donald Trump announced 'Project Freedom' in an attempt to enable stuck ‌ships to travel through the Strait of Hormuz, enabling naval power to unblock the route. Iranian media said US targeted two civilian boats carrying goods towards Iran, killing 5 people. Recent reports state that UAE reported attacks for the first time since the truce set in motion, saying the region was targeted by missiles and drones from Iran. Stay tuned with DH for all the live updates.
Last Updated : 05 May 2026, 04:13 IST
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Published 05 May 2026, 03:41 IST
World newsUnited StatesIranIsraelBenjamin NetanyahuDonald TrumpCeasefireUAEWest AsiaMiddle EastMojtaba KhameneiSeyed Abbas Araghchi

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