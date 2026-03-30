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Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates | Israel says striking Iranian military infrastructure across Tehran

Hello readers, an Indian worker has been killed in an Iranian attack on a power and water desalination plant in Kuwait. US President Donald Trump on Monday claimed that Iran has undergone regime change since Operation Epic Fury launched on February 28. Trump said that he is dealing with 'a new group of people' who are 'very reasonable.' In an interview, the US President also claimed that he could take Iran's Kharg Island 'very easily' which is a vital oil terminal for the Middle Eastern country. Track all the latest updates here, only with DH!
Last Updated : 30 March 2026, 04:28 IST
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Highlights
08:4330 Mar 2026

Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates | Indian worker killed in Iranian attack on Kuwait power, desalination plant

08:4330 Mar 2026

Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates | 'It's a new group': Trump claims US has caused regime change in Iran

08:4330 Mar 2026

Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates | Trump says Iran agrees to allow 20 more ships of oil through Strait of Hormuz: Report

09:5230 Mar 2026

Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates | Israel army says striking Iranian military infrastructure across Tehran

09:2930 Mar 2026

Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates | Israel military says responding to missiles launched from Iran

08:4330 Mar 2026

Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates | Trump says could take Iran's Kharg Island 'very easily'

08:4330 Mar 2026

Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates | Trump says Iran deal may be reached 'soon'

08:4330 Mar 2026

Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates | Indian worker killed in Iranian attack on Kuwait power, desalination plant

Published 30 March 2026, 03:23 IST
World newsUnited StatesIranIsraelBenjamin NetanyahuDonald TrumpWest AsiaMiddle EastStrait of Hormuz

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