LIVE Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates | Israel says striking Iranian military infrastructure across Tehran

Hello readers, an Indian worker has been killed in an Iranian attack on a power and water desalination plant in Kuwait. US President Donald Trump on Monday claimed that Iran has undergone regime change since Operation Epic Fury launched on February 28. Trump said that he is dealing with 'a new group of people' who are 'very reasonable.' In an interview, the US President also claimed that he could take Iran's Kharg Island 'very easily' which is a vital oil terminal for the Middle Eastern country. Track all the latest updates here, only with DH!