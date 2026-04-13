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Iran, US-Israel War Highlights | US targets Iran's oil transportation infrastructure with sanctions

The blog is now closed. Pakistani army chief Asim Munir and Interior Minister Mohsin ​Naqvi reached Tehran for a second round of peace talks in Iran's Tehran. The US has not formally agreed to extend the Iran ceasefire. US President Donald Trump said that China is happy that he is permanently opening the Strait of Hormuz and claimed that Chinese President Xi Jinping will give him a 'big, fat, hug'. Trump also alleged that he asked Xi to not provide weapons to Iran. The Iranian Foreign Ministry insisted on the right to enrich uranium. Thank you for staying with us.
Last Updated : 16 April 2026, 03:03 IST
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Published 13 April 2026, 03:02 IST
World newsUnited StatesPakistanIranDonald TrumpWest AsiaLebanonMiddle EastHezbollah

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