Iran, US-Israel War Highlights | Mediators make push for 45-day ceasefire as Trump escalates threats to hit Iran: Reports

The blog is now closed. US special forces rescued a downed airman in Iran in a complex operation that averted a potential crisis for President Donald Trump, who issued renewed threats to intensify attacks if Tehran did not re-open the Strait of Hormuz. Trump announced the rescue in the early hours of Sunday in a social media post that described the operation, ⁠in a mountainous area of Iran, as 'one of the most daring Search and Rescue Operations in US History'. Thank you for staying with us.