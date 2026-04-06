LIVE Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates | Iran FM Abbas Araghchi holds talks with EAM Jaishankar post Trump's ultimatum

Hello readers, US President Donald Trump gave Iran until Tuesday night to open Strait of Hormuz, or they will "be living in Hell'. US special forces rescued a downed airman in Iran in a complex operation that averted a potential crisis for Trump. Iran's central military command, on Monday, warned of 'much more devastating' retaliation if its adversaries hit civilian targets. Track all the latest updates here, only with DH!