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Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates | Iran FM Abbas Araghchi holds talks with EAM Jaishankar post Trump's ultimatum

Hello readers, US President Donald Trump gave Iran until Tuesday night to open Strait of Hormuz, or they will "be living in Hell'. US special forces rescued a downed airman in Iran in a complex operation that averted a potential crisis for Trump. Iran's central military command, on Monday, warned of 'much more devastating' retaliation if its adversaries hit civilian targets. Track all the latest updates here, only with DH!
Last Updated : 06 April 2026, 04:29 IST
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Highlights
08:2406 Apr 2026

Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates | Iran threatens 'much more devastating' retaliation if civilian targets hit

08:2406 Apr 2026

Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates | 13 killed in airstrike that hit building near Tehran

08:2406 Apr 2026

Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates | US, Iran and mediators make push for 45-day ceasefire: Reports

09:5906 Apr 2026

Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates | Iran FM Abbas Araghchi holds talks with EAM Jaishankar post Trump's ultimatum

09:3106 Apr 2026

Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates | Six children killed in Tehran attack by US-Israel

09:0706 Apr 2026

Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates | Israeli army says struck 'regime targets' in Tehran

08:3806 Apr 2026

Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates | Two dead recovered after Iranian strike on residential building, Israeli media reports

08:3206 Apr 2026

Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates | Airstrikes hit Tehran university linked to weapons work

Published 06 April 2026, 02:58 IST
World newsUnited StatesIranIsraelBenjamin NetanyahuDonald TrumpAbu DhabiCeasefireWest AsiaLebanonMiddle EastHezbollahBeirutStrait of HormuzMojtaba Khamenei

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