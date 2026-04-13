LIVE Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates | 'I don't care if they come back or not': Trump shrugs off Iran talks

Hello readers! After trying to negotiate a peace deal for 21 hours, the US and Iran failed to reach a consensus to end the West Asia war. US Vice President J D Vance claimed that Tehran was not willing to forgo its nuclear programme while Iran accused the US of failing to win it's trust. The US military released a statement that they will begin a blockade of all maritime traffic entering and exiting Iranian ports and coastal areas. Stay tuned to track the latest updates!