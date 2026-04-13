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Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates | 'I don't care if they come back or not': Trump shrugs off Iran talks
Hello readers! After trying to negotiate a peace deal for 21 hours, the US and Iran failed to reach a consensus to end the West Asia war. US Vice President J D Vance claimed that Tehran was not willing to forgo its nuclear programme while Iran accused the US of failing to win it's trust. The US military released a statement that they will begin a blockade of all maritime traffic entering and exiting Iranian ports and coastal areas. Stay tuned to track the latest updates!
Last Updated : 13 April 2026, 03:07 IST
Highlights
08:0113 Apr 2026
Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates | Iran parliament speaker says country 'will not bow to any threats'
08:0113 Apr 2026
Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates | US blockade of Iran will be major military endeavor, experts say (Reuters)
08:0113 Apr 2026
Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates | Trump says doesn't care if Iran comes back to talks (AFP)
Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates | Iran parliament speaker says country 'will not bow to any threats'
Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates | US blockade of Iran will be major military endeavor, experts say (Reuters)
Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates | Trump says doesn't care if Iran comes back to talks (AFP)
Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates | US to blockade Iran after talks fail to yield a deal
Published 13 April 2026, 03:02 IST