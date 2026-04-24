LIVE Iran, US-Israel War Ceasefire LIVE Updates | Iran's Mojtaba Khamenei 'gravely wounded' but 'mentally sharp': Report

Hello readers, US President Donald Trump has said that Israel and Lebanon have agreed to extend a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah by three weeks after talks at the White House on Thursday. Trump added that ‌the ​leaders of Lebanon and Israel could ​meet ⁠at the White House during the ⁠next ‌three weeks. He also said that no ship could enter or leave without the approval of the United States Navy. Trump also ordered the US Navy to 'shoot and kill' Iranian small boats laying mines in the Hormuz. Track all the latest updates here, only with DH!