Iran, US-Israel War Ceasefire LIVE Updates | Iran's Mojtaba Khamenei 'gravely wounded' but 'mentally sharp': Report
Hello readers, US President Donald Trump has said that Israel and Lebanon have agreed to extend a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah by three weeks after talks at the White House on Thursday. Trump added that the leaders of Lebanon and Israel could meet at the White House during the next three weeks. He also said that no ship could enter or leave without the approval of the United States Navy. Trump also ordered the US Navy to 'shoot and kill' Iranian small boats laying mines in the Hormuz. Track all the latest updates here, only with DH!