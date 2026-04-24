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Iran, US-Israel War Ceasefire LIVE Updates | Iran's Mojtaba Khamenei 'gravely wounded' but 'mentally sharp': Report

Hello readers, US President Donald Trump has said that Israel and Lebanon have agreed to extend a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah by three weeks after talks at the White House on Thursday. Trump added that ‌the ​leaders of Lebanon and Israel could ​meet ⁠at the White House during the ⁠next ‌three weeks. He also said that no ship could enter or leave without the approval of the United States Navy. Trump also ordered the US Navy to 'shoot and kill' Iranian small boats laying mines in the Hormuz. Track all the latest updates here, only with DH!
Last Updated : 24 April 2026, 03:03 IST
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Highlights
08:0824 Apr 2026

Iran, US-Israel War Ceasefire Updates | Ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon will be extended by 3 weeks: Trump

08:0824 Apr 2026

Iran, US-Israel War Ceasefire Updates | Trump says leaders of Lebanon and Israel could meet in next three weeks

08:0824 Apr 2026

Iran, US-Israel War Ceasefire Updates | Oil rises on concerns over escalating military tensions in the Middle East

08:1424 Apr 2026

Iran, US-Israel War Ceasefire Updates | Trump orders military to 'shoot and kill' Iranian small boats choking Strait of Hormuz (AP)

08:1424 Apr 2026

Iran, US-Israel War Ceasefire Updates | US says it does not object to Iran playing in World Cup but people with ties to IRGC won't be allowed

08:0824 Apr 2026

Iran, US-Israel War Ceasefire Updates | Israel says it struck Hezbollah missile launcher (AP)

08:0824 Apr 2026

Iran, US-Israel War Ceasefire Updates | Ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon will be extended by 3 weeks: Trump

08:0824 Apr 2026

Iran, US-Israel War Ceasefire Updates | Trump says leaders of Lebanon and Israel could meet in next three weeks

Published 24 April 2026, 02:54 IST
World newsUnited StatesIranIsraelBenjamin NetanyahuDonald TrumpLebanonMiddle EastHezbollahMojtaba Khamenei

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