Iran, US-Israel Ceasefire LIVE Updates | 'Fracture in the enemy': Mojtaba Khamenei's 'strange unity' message to US amid reports of 'grave injuries'
Hello readers, US President Donald Trump has said that Israel and Lebanon have agreed to extend a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah by three weeks after talks at the White House on Thursday. Trump added that the leaders of Lebanon and Israel could meet at the White House during the next three weeks. He also said that no ship could enter or leave without the approval of the United States Navy. Trump also ordered the US Navy to 'shoot and kill' Iranian small boats laying mines in the Hormuz. Track all the latest updates here, only with DH!
Iran, US-Israel War Ceasefire Updates | Ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon will be extended by 3 weeks: Trump
08:0824 Apr 2026
Iran, US-Israel War Ceasefire Updates | Trump says leaders of Lebanon and Israel could meet in next three weeks
08:0824 Apr 2026
Iran, US-Israel War Ceasefire Updates | Oil rises on concerns over escalating military tensions in the Middle East
11:0024 Apr 2026
Iran, US-Israel Ceasefire LIVE Updates | 'Fracture in the enemy': Mojtaba Khamenei's 'strange unity' message to US amid reports of 'grave injuries'
دراثر وحدت عجیب ایجادشده بین هموطنان، در دشمن شکستگی بوجود آمده. با شکر عملی این نعمت، انسجام بیشتر و پولادینتر شده و دشمنان خوار و خفیفتر خواهندشد. عملیات رسانهای دشمن بانشانهگیری ذهن و روان مردم، قصد خدشه در وحدت و امنیت ملی دارد؛ مبادا باسهلانگاری ما این قصد شوم محقق شود.