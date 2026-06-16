Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homemiddle east

'Iran will never have nuclear weapons, not today and not tomorrow': Netanyahu

'People ask me what we have achieved? And I answer them - What we have achieved? We removed the immediate threat of annihilation from ourselves,' he said.
Last Updated : 15 June 2026, 20:04 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 June 2026, 20:04 IST
World newsIranIsraelWest AsiaMiddle East

Follow us on :

Follow Us