Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homemiddle east

Iranian forces prevent tanker from entering Strait of Hormuz without coordination: Reports

Iranian media earlier reported sounds ⁠of explosions near Bandar Abbas, but ‌state news agency ​IRNA later said no explosions had been reported in the port city.
Last Updated : 12 June 2026, 01:19 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 June 2026, 01:19 IST
World newsIranWest AsiaStrait of Hormuz

Follow us on :

Follow Us