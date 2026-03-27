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Iranian missile debris rains across Israel, West Bank amid ongoing strikes

At least 270 missile fragments have fallen across the West Bank, the majority near Ramallah, with others landing near Nablus, Bethlehem, Hebron, and Salfit.
Last Updated : 27 March 2026, 14:02 IST
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Published 27 March 2026, 14:02 IST
World newsIranIsraelWest AsiawarMiddle East

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