<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/iranian">Iranian</a> Foreign Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/abbas-araqchi">Abbas Araqchi</a> said on Monday that some "neighbouring states" hosting <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/united-states">US</a> forces and allowing attacks on Iran were also actively encouraging the killing of Iranians.</p>.<p>He said hundreds of Iranian civilians, including more than 200 children, had been killed in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/israel">Israel</a>–US strikes.</p>.Huge fire engulfs fuel depots as US-Israeli strikes grow in Tehran.<p>"Stances should be promptly clarified," he added in a post on X. </p>