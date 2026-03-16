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Iran's foreign minister says 'neighbouring states' encouraging killing of Iranians

Iran's foreign minister stated that hundreds of ⁠Iranian civilians, including more ‌than 200 ‌children, had ‌been ‌killed in Israel–US strikes.
Last Updated : 16 March 2026, 15:56 IST
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Published 16 March 2026, 15:56 IST
World newsUnited StatesIranIsraelWest AsiaMiddle East

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