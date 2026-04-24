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Iran's Mojtaba Khamenei 'gravely wounded' but 'mentally sharp': Report

Mojtaba was seriously wounded in the US-Israeli strikes on February 28, which killed his father, Ali Khamenei.
Last Updated : 24 April 2026, 04:31 IST
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Published 24 April 2026, 04:31 IST
World newsIranDonald TrumpMiddle EastMojtaba Khamenei

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