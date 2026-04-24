<p>Iran's new supreme leader <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mojtaba-khamenei">Mojtaba Khamenei</a> is said to be "gravely wounded", as per a <a href="https://www.nytimes.com/2026/04/23/world/middleeast/iran-new-leadership-generals.html">report </a>by <em>The New York Times</em>. </p><p>Mojtaba was seriously wounded in the US-Israeli strikes on February 28, which killed his father, Ali Khamenei. </p><p>Mojtaba is wounded but "mentally sharp", the report stated, adding that he has delegated decision making to generals in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Iran's elite ideological military branch, for now. </p><p>Officials have said that Mojtaba is awaiting a prosthetic, as one of his legs was operated on three times. "His face and lips have been burned severely, making it difficult for him to speak," the report mentioned.</p><p>Mojtaba will eventually need plastic surgery, it added. </p>.‘They just don’t know’: Trump says Iran struggling to figure out leader.<p>Mojtaba has not made any public appearance following the attacks but has issued written statements. There were even speculations if is he still alive or not.</p><p>Officials have said that access to Mojtaba is extremely limited due to security reasons. </p><p>Senior commanders of the IRGC and senior government officials do not visit him, as they fear that Israel may trace them to him and kill him. However, President Masoud Pezeshkian, who is also a heart surgeon, and the Minister of Health have both been involved in his care, <em>NYT</em> reported. </p><p>Messages written by him are secretly couriered through human chain. His handwritten letter are sealed in envelopes.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump on Wednesday had threatened to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/us/will-bomb-them-if-no-deal-reached-donald-trump-threatens-iran-again-says-dont-want-to-extend-ceasefire-3976072">bomb Iran</a> if they do not agree to a deal before the end of the two-week ceasefire. </p><p>In recent developments, Trump claimed that Iran is "having a very hard time figuring out who their leader is", reiterating that the United States has "total control over the Strait of Hormuz".</p><p>Taking to Truth Social, he said, "Iran is having a very hard time figuring out who their leader is! They just don’t know! The infighting is between the “Hardliners,” who have been losing BADLY on the battlefield, and the “Moderates,” who are not very moderate at all (but gaining respect!), is CRAZY!"</p>