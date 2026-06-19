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Iran's Revolutionary Guards set up covert Iraqi cells to attack Gulf neighbors: Report

The establishment of the new Iraqi cells, ‌which has not previously been reported, reflects a shift in IRGC tactics.
Last Updated : 19 June 2026, 07:48 IST
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Published 19 June 2026, 07:48 IST
World newsIranIraqWest AsiaMiddle East

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