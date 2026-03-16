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Israel says it destroyed plane used by Iran's late Supreme Leader Khamenei

It said the aircraft had ⁠been ‌used by senior Iranian officials and ‌military figures ⁠to travel domestically and internationally and ‌coordinate with ‌allied countries.
Last Updated : 16 March 2026, 10:59 IST
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Published 16 March 2026, 10:59 IST
World newsIranAyatollah Ali Khamenei

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