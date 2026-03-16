<p>Dubai: The Israeli military said on Monday it had destroyed a plane used by <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/iran">Iran's </a>late Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei at Tehran's Mehrabad airport overnight.</p>.Trump warns NATO faces ‘very bad future’ if allies fail to help US in Iran.<p>It said the aircraft had been used by senior Iranian officials and military figures to travel domestically and internationally and coordinate with allied countries.</p><p>Mehrabad is one of Tehran's oldest airports, now serving domestic and regional flights. In addition to being the busiest civilian domestic airport, it is a dual-use facility housing air force assets. </p>