Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homemiddle east

J D Vance-led talks helped build goodwill with Iran despite no breakthrough: Report

A US official familiar with the negotiations noted that JD Vance entered the talks fully aware of the deep mistrust and potential for miscommunication between the two countries.
Last Updated : 13 April 2026, 06:52 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 April 2026, 06:52 IST
World newsUnited StatesPakistanIran

Follow us on :

Follow Us