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Homemiddle east

Mexico to host Iran's World Cup team after US refusal, President Claudia Sheinbaum says

'We have no reason to ⁠deny ‌them the possibility of staying in Mexico,' Sheinbaum said during her daily press ‌conference.
Last Updated : 25 May 2026, 17:18 IST
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Published 25 May 2026, 17:18 IST
World newsUnited StatesSports NewsMexicoIranWest Asia

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