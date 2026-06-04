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Mojtaba Khamenei warns against divisions after 'enemy's defeat on battlefield'

In a written message, he said 'the malicious enemy' was seeking to 'plant the seeds of doubt, despair, fear, mistrust and division' among the public.
Last Updated : 04 June 2026, 09:19 IST
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Published 04 June 2026, 09:19 IST
World newsIranWest AsiaMiddle EastMojtaba Khamenei

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