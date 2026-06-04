Mojtaba Khamenei warns against divisions after 'enemy's defeat on battlefield'

<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/iran">Iran</a>'s Supreme Leader <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mojtaba-khamenei">Mojtaba Khamenei</a> on Thursday said in a message that Iran's enemies, having been defeated on the battlefield, were now seeking to undermine public resilience and sow internal divisions.</p><p>In a written message, he said "the malicious enemy" was seeking to "plant the seeds of doubt, despair, fear, mistrust and division" among the public.</p>.'If things work out': Trump says he would like to meet Iran Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei.<p>"In confronting these ill intentions, everyone must, through steadfastness, insight, preserving unity and cohesion... neutralise their sinister plot," he said. </p><p>He called for national unity in the face of those threats and said any action that created frustration or pessimism among the public amounted to helping the enemy.</p><p>The message was read on his behalf during ceremonies marking the anniversary of the death of the Islamic Republic's founder, Ruhollah Khomeini, as well as a major Shi'ite holiday.</p>