Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homemiddle east

Oil prices surge above $100 a barrel for the first time in almost four years

Oil is now about 50% more expensive than it was before the United States and Israel began attacking Iran on Feb 28.
Last Updated : 09 March 2026, 04:55 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 March 2026, 04:55 IST
United StatesIranOilOil pricesBrentMiddle East

Follow us on :

Follow Us