<p>Oil prices surged Sunday evening, briefly topping $110 a barrel soon after markets opened, in a sign of growing concern that the war in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/middle-east">Middle East </a>will continue to take a toll on energy supplies.</p><p>It was the first time in almost four years that the global oil benchmark, known as Brent, cost more than $100 a barrel. Oil is now about 50% more expensive than it was before the United States and Israel began attacking Iran on Feb 28.</p><p>Stock futures, which give traders the chance to bet on the market before exchanges open Monday morning, fell Sunday evening. Futures on the S&P 500, Nasdaq composite and Dow Jones Industrial Average all fell roughly 1.5 per cent.</p><p>President Donald Trump, who campaigned partly on lowering the cost of energy, said in a post on Truth Social on Sunday that higher oil prices were “short term” and were “a very small price to pay for U.S.A., and World, Safety and Peace.”</p>.Iran war threatens a prolonged hit to global energy markets.<p>The huge jump in oil prices suggests that traders are increasingly worried about being able to access oil and natural gas from the Persian Gulf. The Strait of Hormuz, a waterway on Iran’s southern coast, has been all but closed for more than a week, preventing fuel produced in the region from reaching overseas markets. One-fifth of the world’s oil and substantial amounts of natural gas normally move through the strait each day.</p><p>Higher oil prices will continue to drive up prices at the pump at a time when many Americans are worried about the economy. As of Sunday, the price of a gallon of regular gasoline had climbed about 16 per cent since the war started, to a national average of $3.45, according to the AAA motor club. Diesel prices had risen at a faster clip of about 22 per cent.</p><p>Natural gas, which is used to heat homes and generate electricity, has also become more expensive, particularly in Europe and in Asia, which depend heavily on imported fuel.</p><p>Earlier Sunday, Energy Secretary Chris Wright sought to play down the risk that energy prices would remain high for a long time. He said on <em>CNN</em> that he expected shipping through the strait to be disrupted for weeks in the worst-case scenario, not months.</p>