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Oil rises after Iran strikes Middle East energy facilities

US West Texas Intermediate crude rose $1.04, or 1.1%, to $97.36 a barrel, after a rise of more than $3 to $100.02 a barrel.
Last Updated : 19 March 2026, 08:16 IST
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Published 19 March 2026, 08:16 IST
World newsIranOilMiddle East

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