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'Pipe dreams of advisers dragging Netanyahu to make wrong decisions': Israel minister calls ceasefire with Lebanon as 'serious mistake'

The minister alleged that the the Lebanese state cannot be trusted and the deal cannot be enforced.
Last Updated : 04 June 2026, 06:58 IST
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Published 04 June 2026, 06:58 IST
World newsUnited StatesIsraelBenjamin NetanyahuWest AsiaLebanonMiddle East

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