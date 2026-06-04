'Pipe dreams of advisers dragging Netanyahu to make wrong decisions': Israel minister calls ceasefire with Lebanon as 'serious mistake'

<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/israel">Israel</a>'s National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir called the ceasefire deal with <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/lebanon">Lebanon</a> mediated by Washington a "serious mistake", saying the dreams of advisers are dragging Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to "wrong decisions."</p><p>"The ceasefire with Lebanon is a serious mistake and the pipe dreams of advisers are dragging the prime minister (Benjamin Netanyahu) to wrong decisions," the minister wrote on his X handle.</p><p>The minister alleged that the the Lebanese state cannot be trusted and the deal cannot be enforced. </p><p>"Hezbollah has not left the area south of the Litani, and the Lebanese army has no way to enforce its evacuation. The state of Lebanon is a partner of Hezbollah," Ben Gvir wrote.</p>.Can Israel-Lebanon ceasefire pave way for US-Iran peace talks?.<p>He further claimed that ministers in the nation's government from Hezbollah, and relatives of Hezbollah members serve in the Lebanese army.</p><p>He also chastised Netanyahu for giving in to US pressures to reach a deal.</p><p>"The prime minister should have told President Trump: We love and appreciate you, but Israel is a sovereign and independent state," Ben Gvir wrote.</p><p>"There are moments when one must know how to say 'no', even to the president of the United States, and when we don't do so, we will meet Hezbollah next time when it is much stronger and more dangerous," he added.</p><p>Israel and Lebanon on Wednesday agreed to implement a ceasefire aimed at ending months of hostilities, with a statement informing the truce depends on Hezbollah completely halting its attacks and withdrawing all operatives from the South Litani Sector.</p><p>Defence Minister Israel Katz, in a statement made on Thursday by <em>Reuters</em>, said that Israel will continue its operations on the ground in southern Lebanon for the time being and Lebanese residents forced from their homes by Israel would not be able to return.</p>