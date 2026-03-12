<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/iran">Iran </a>will allow India-flagged tankers pass through Strait of Homruz, <em>Reuters </em>reported on Thursday citing sources in India.</p><p>However, an Iranian source has denied allowing the tankers to pass through. </p>.Six vessels attacked in Gulf, Strait of Hormuz as war puts merchant ships on front lines.<p>A Thai vessel bound for Kandla port in western India was attacked in the Strait on Wednesday, prompting strong criticism from New Delhi.</p><p>“India deplores the fact that commercial shipping is being made a target of military attacks in the ongoing conflict in West Asia,” the foreign ministry said late on Wednesday.</p><p>“Precious lives, including those of Indian citizens, have already been lost in multiple such attacks in an earlier phase of the conflict, and the intensity and lethality of the attacks appear to be increasing.”</p><p>Iran has attacked at least 16 ships in the passage since Israel and the United States began their war on the country in late February. Tehran has warned that oil prices could surge to $200 a barrel, nearly double current levels.</p><p><a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/strait-of-hormuz">Strait of Homruz </a>is a key artery for global oil trade.</p>