Representative of Iran's Supreme Leader condemns killing of Indian mariners in US strikes on vessels

<p>Mumbai: Mohammad Hossain Ziaei Nia, the Deputy Representative of the Supreme Leader of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/iran">Iran</a>, on Sunday condemned the death of three Indian mariners in US military strikes on vessels off the Oman coast, saying the killing of innocent people cannot be accepted.</p><p>Nia hoped that the attacks on Iran and the vessels of different countries would be stopped.</p><p>"We do not accept that innocent people get killed because of the benefits and interests of the colonisers. We deeply condemn this," he said while addressing an event organised by Qalamkar Parishad on "Solidarity With Minab: Children Beyond Geopolitics".</p>.Oil sanctions waiver, nuclear limits and asset release: Here's what Iran's deal with US includes .<p>The US has imposed a naval blockade in the Strait of Hormuz since April 13, preventing transit of ships to and from the ports of the Islamic Republic as part of its efforts to restrict Tehran from profiting from the oil trade.</p><p>Three vessels with Indian crew came under attack off the Oman coast this week. One of them resulted in the death of three Indian seafarers on Wednesday.</p><p>On Saturday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar raised with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio the killing of three Indian mariners, even as Washington asserted that violations of its regional naval blockade will not be tolerated.</p><p>Nia hoped the situation would go back to February 28. There was peace in the region, and there was no war in the Strait of Hormuz, he said.</p><p>"Seemingly, those who decided to attack Iran didn't like peace. Hope this time they learn good lessons from this war," he said.</p>.Strait of Hormuz to be 'open to all' after Iran deal signing on Sunday: Trump.<p>Nia further said the funeral rituals of Iran's slain supreme leader Ayatollah Khamenei, killed in a US-Israel airstrike in February, will start on July 5 and will last for a week. It will first begin in Tehran, then in Qom and finally in Mashhad, where he will be laid to rest.</p><p>"It will be a great funeral to be engraved in history," he said.</p><p>Nia further said the fatal air strike by the US on a girls' school in Minab that killed students and teachers was a tragic and painful crime, dubbing it a wound inflicted on humanity.</p><p>"This tragedy cannot be called a mere accident. What happened was a clear example of violence against innocent people and assault on the most fundamental human values and international laws," he said.</p><p>Nia added that all societies in the world consider the security and sanctity of educational violence to be amongst the most fundamental principles.</p>