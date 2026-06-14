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Homemiddle east

Representative of Iran's Supreme Leader condemns killing of Indian mariners in US strikes on vessels

Three vessels with Indian crew came under attack off the Oman coast this week. One of them resulted in the death of three Indian seafarers on Wednesday.
Last Updated : 14 June 2026, 17:54 IST
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Published 14 June 2026, 17:54 IST
World newsUnited StatesIranWest AsiaMiddle East

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