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Safety of Indians living in UAE is a 'priority': Envoy

In 2024, the UAE was the second-largest source of remittances to India, totalling USD 21.6 billion.
Last Updated : 21 March 2026, 15:23 IST
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Published 21 March 2026, 15:23 IST
IndiansUAEGulf CountriesWest AsiaMiddle East

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