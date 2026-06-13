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Homemiddle east

Strait of Hormuz to be 'open to all' after Iran deal signing on Sunday: Trump

Trump also said that his agreement with Iran was the 'exact opposite' of the 2015 nuclear deal negotiated under former president Barack Obama.
Last Updated : 13 June 2026, 18:33 IST
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Published 13 June 2026, 18:33 IST
World newsUnited StatesIranDonald TrumpWest AsiaMiddle East

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