Strait of Hormuz to be 'open to all' after Iran deal signing on Sunday: Trump

<p>United States President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">Donald Trump</a> on Saturday said that a deal to end the war with <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/iran">Iran</a> will be signed on Sunday, adding that the Strait of Hormuz would be "open to all" immediately after that.</p><p>"The Deal is scheduled to get signed tomorrow, and immediately after it is signed, the Hormuz Strait is OPEN TO ALL," the president said in a Truth Social post.</p><p>Trump also said that his agreement with Iran was the "exact opposite" of the 2015 nuclear deal negotiated under former President Barack Obama.</p>.Trump to meet with Middle East leaders, attend Ukraine session at G7: US officials .<p>"Barack Hussein Obama's Deal with Iran, the JCPOA, was an easy, beautiful, smooth road to a Nuclear Weapon, which Iran would have had six years ago, and would have used long before now," his post read.</p><p>"My Agreement with Iran is the exact opposite, A WALL TO NO NUCLEAR WEAPON! In fact, they no longer want a Nuclear Weapon, nor will they have one, either through purchase, development, or any other form of procurement," he said.</p><p>Trump claimed that Iran's nuclear programme had been effectively neutralised, and that the remaining nuclear material would be disposed of at a later stage.</p><p>"At the appropriate time, when all is calm, we will go in and get the Nuclear Dust, buried deep under the powerful sunken granite mountains, thanks to our beautiful B-2 Bombers and their brilliant pilots, and downblend and destroy it, whether in Iran, or the United States," he said.</p>.Trump vows US-Iran deal will include removal of enriched nuclear material: Netanyahu.<p>Earlier on Saturday, Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei cautioned against commenting on the timing the signing.</p><p>"We will have to wait and see about the exact date of the signing of the memorandum of understanding, although it will not be tomorrow," <em>Reuters </em>reported, citing state media sources who quoted Baghaei.</p><p>"The possibility of this happening in the coming days cannot be ruled out. However, due to the hesitation of the other side, we must be cautious in making any comments about this process."</p><p>Pakistan's Foreign Office earlier said the United States and Iran were in the final stage of negotiations and that an electronic signing ceremony for the agreement was scheduled for Sunday.</p><p>Earlier, Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said, "We are closer to a peace deal than ever before. With finalisation likely expected in the next 24 hours, Pakistan is preparing for the electronic signing of the peace deal immediately after, followed by technical level talks next week."</p><p>"We are confident that this historic peace deal will form a strong foundation for lasting peace," he said. </p>