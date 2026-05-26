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Tensions rise as Iran threatens to retaliate against US strikes

The comments were released hours after US military forces conducted what US Central Command said were 'self-defense strikes' in southern Iran.
Last Updated : 26 May 2026, 13:55 IST
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Published 26 May 2026, 13:55 IST
World newsUnited StatesIranWest AsiaMiddle EastMojtaba Khamenei

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