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The 'Gates to Hell' Are Dimming. That May Not Be a Good Thing

The Darvaza crater, known as the "Gates to Hell," lies deep in territory of the isolated Central Asian nation of Turkmenistan.
Last Updated : 16 May 2026, 21:12 IST
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Published 16 May 2026, 21:12 IST
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