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The US-Israel ceasefire with Iran presses pause on a costly war, but can peace last?

The ceasefire provides a breathing space for hammering out a 'definitive agreement concerning long-term peace with Iran, and peace in the Middle East', according to Trump.
Last Updated : 09 April 2026, 05:45 IST
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Published 09 April 2026, 05:45 IST
World newsUnited StatesIranIsraelDonald TrumpMiddle East

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