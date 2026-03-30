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This is what happens when the gas runs out

The blockade of the Strait of Hormuz as well as repeated strikes on the world’s largest LNG export complex in Qatar have knocked roughly 28 million tons of supply from the market this year.
Last Updated : 30 March 2026, 10:39 IST
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Published 30 March 2026, 10:39 IST
World newsWest AsiaStrait of Hormuz

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