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'Trump acted out of desperation and used all kinds of leverage for Iran deal': Mojtaba Khamenei

Khamenei further said that he received assurances from Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian about the deal.
Last Updated : 19 June 2026, 03:18 IST
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Quick summary - click for full details
Concise summary of key highlights

'Trump acted out of desperation and used all kinds of leverage for Iran deal': Mojtaba Khamenei

In one line
Iran's Supreme Leader authorised a US-Iran deal despite reservations, calling Trump's actions desperate leverage.
Key points
Supreme Leader's approval
Mojtaba Khamenei authorised the Iran-US deal despite differing views, citing assurances from President Pezeshkian about protecting Iran's rights.
Trump's desperation claim
Khamenei asserted Donald Trump used all kinds of leverage to secure the deal, describing it as an act of desperation.
Deal terms outlined
The agreement requires Iran to dilute highly enriched uranium and allows oil sales, with a 60-day negotiation window for a final nuclear deal.
Future negotiations stance
Khamenei emphasised that future talks will not accept mean accepting 'enemy's point of view', framing negotiations as a defence of Iran's sovereignty.
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
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Published 19 June 2026, 01:54 IST
World newsUnited StatesIranDonald TrumpWest AsiaMiddle EastMojtaba Khamenei

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