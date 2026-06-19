'Trump acted out of desperation and used all kinds of leverage for Iran deal': Mojtaba Khamenei

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Concise summary of key highlights
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Iran's Supreme Leader authorised a US-Iran deal despite reservations, calling Trump's actions desperate leverage.
Key points
• Supreme Leader's approval
Mojtaba Khamenei authorised the Iran-US deal despite differing views, citing assurances from President Pezeshkian about protecting Iran's rights.
• Trump's desperation claim
Khamenei asserted Donald Trump used all kinds of leverage to secure the deal, describing it as an act of desperation.
• Deal terms outlined
The agreement requires Iran to dilute highly enriched uranium and allows oil sales, with a 60-day negotiation window for a final nuclear deal.
• Future negotiations stance
Khamenei emphasised that future talks will not accept mean accepting 'enemy's point of view', framing negotiations as a defence of Iran's sovereignty.
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Published 19 June 2026, 01:54 IST