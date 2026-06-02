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Homemiddle east

Trump says Israel, Hezbollah agree to halt fighting; Netanyahu casts doubts on ceasefire claims

In the post, Trump wrote he had a conversation with Israeli Prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, 'asking him not to go into a major raid of Beirut, Lebanon.'
Last Updated : 02 June 2026, 03:30 IST
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Published 02 June 2026, 03:30 IST
World newsUnited StatesIsraelBenjamin NetanyahuDonald TrumpLebanonHezbollah

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