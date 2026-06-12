Trump vows US-Iran deal will include removal of enriched nuclear material: Netanyahu

<p>Israeli Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/benjamin-netanyahu">Benjamin Netanyahu</a>'s office said that US President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">Donald Trump</a> vowed any deal reached between US and Iran would include commitments to remove Tehran's "enriched nuclear material", in a statement made on Thursday. </p><p>Netanyahu's office also said he welcomed Trump's commitments on limiting Iran's nuclear and missile programs.</p>.Trump calls off strikes against Iran hours after threatening fresh attacks.<p>"Although Israel is not party to the memorandum of understanding, the prime minister expressed his appreciation for President Trump's commitment that the final agreement at the conclusion of negotiations will include the removal of enriched material, the dismantling of enrichment infrastructure, limits on missile production, and the cessation of Iran's support for its terrorist proxies in the region," Netanyahu's office said on X after the two leaders held discussions.</p><p>Earlier, Trump said that a deal to end the war with Iran is "nearly complete" and is expected to be signed over the weekend in Europe. </p><p>He made these remarks in the White House on Thursday afternoon, just hours after cancelling military strikes on Iran, and said Vice President J D Vance is expected to attend the signing ceremony which could take place in Europe as soon as this weekend.</p><p>He also noted that Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei had approved a deal with the US that would lead to the opening of the Strait of Hormuz and the lifting of a US blockade on Iranian ports.</p><p>"We just made a great settlement of the war with Iran. The documents are in pretty final shape, so we'll see. It should be done pretty quickly," Trump said. </p>