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Trump vows US-Iran deal will include removal of enriched nuclear material: Netanyahu

Netanyahu's office also said it welcomed Trump's commitments on limiting Iran's nuclear and missile programs.
Last Updated : 11 June 2026, 21:27 IST
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Published 11 June 2026, 21:27 IST
World newsIranBenjamin NetanyahuDonald TrumpWest AsiaMiddle East

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