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Homemiddle east

UAE to unlock billions of dollars for Iran: Report

Two other sources with knowledge of the arrangement put the total funds involved at $20 billion.
Last Updated : 12 June 2026, 18:49 IST
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Published 12 June 2026, 18:49 IST
World newsIranUAEWest AsiaMiddle East

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