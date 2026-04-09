<p>Tehran: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/iran">Iran's</a> nuclear agency, on Thursday, made it clear that any potential <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ceasefire">ceasefire</a> talks with the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/united-states">United States</a> must include recognition of its right to enrich <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/uranium">uranium</a>. It said that safeguarding the country's right to enrich uranium is “necessary”.</p>.<p>Mohammad Eslami, head of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/atomic-energy">Atomic Energy</a> Organisation of Iran, said the issue remains a key sticking point in negotiations, accusing Washington of avoiding the subject.</p>.<p>“It is a part of the necessary (things) that nobody speaks about,” Eslami said, referring to the US refusal to acknowledge enrichment as part of Iran’s 10-point proposal for a lasting ceasefire.</p>.'US military deployment does not scare us': Iran rules out giving up uranium enrichment in its talks with Washington.<p>He made the remarks while addressing journalists in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tehran">Tehran</a> during an event commemorating <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ayatollah-ali-khamenei">Ayatollah Ali Khamenei</a>, according to the AP.</p>.<p>Iran and the United States are expected to hold talks in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/islamabad">Islamabad</a> later this week, with tensions over Tehran’s nuclear programme likely to dominate discussions.</p>