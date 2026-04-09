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Uranium enrichment ‘necessary’ for US ceasefire talks, says Iran nuclear chief

Iran and the United States are expected to hold talks in Islamabad later this week.
Last Updated : 09 April 2026, 11:06 IST
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Published 09 April 2026, 11:06 IST
World newsUnited StatesIranWest AsiaMiddle EastIran nuclear programmeUranium Enrichment

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